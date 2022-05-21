UrduPoint.com

SCO Secretary General Holds Talks In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

SCO Secretary General holds talks in Moscow

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming held consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow.

They exchanged opinions on the key aspects of the SCO's activity in the rapidly changing geopolitical situation. They noted the relevance of the constructive and stabilising role of the SCO in the process of establishing a more just and multipolar world order, according to a statement issued by SCO Secretariat here.

They also discussed improving mechanisms for combating terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border organised crime, and the financing of extremism and terrorism through drug trafficking, as well as information security.

Special attention was paid to increasing the efficiency of the SCO Secretariat in the interests of further consolidating the SCO and strengthening its international position.

During the visit, Zhang Ming was received by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The parties discussed the most effective aspects of the SCO's activity in the current conditions.

They emphasised the importance of further promoting multidimensional interaction within the organisation, constantly enhancing its role in global and regional affairs, including in the context of creating a just multipolar world order.

Participants in the meeting also discussed practical issues relating to the deepening of the SCO's cooperation with partner interstate associations, particularly the UN, CSTO, CIS, EAEU and ASEAN, in the interests of ensuring security and sustainable development in Eurasia.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st May 2022

2 hours ago
 Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

11 hours ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

11 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

11 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.