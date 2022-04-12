UrduPoint.com

SCO Secretary General Meets Sri Lankan Ambassador To China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming met Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sri Lanka to China, Palitha Kohona.

The two officials exchanged views on Sri Lanka's involvement with the SCO as a dialogue partner on topics set forth in the memorandum granting Sri Lanka its status within the organisation, according to SCO Secretariat here.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of regular contacts between the SCO Secretariat and the Embassy of Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Kohona confirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to obtaining observer status within the SCO under the application filed by the country, and emphasised the organisation's constructive role in regional and international affairs.

