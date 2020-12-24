UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Secretary General Presents Certificates To Model SCO Winners

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

SCO Secretary General presents certificates to Model SCO winners

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov presented certificates to the winners of the Model SCO interactive game, which took place at Tsinghua University, Beijing.

Twenty Tsinghua University students representing China, Pakistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as participants from Norway, Bangladesh, Lithuania and Malaysia, took part in the discussion, according to SCO Secretariat here on Thursday.

The Model SCO was organised by the Centre for Global Competence Development at Tsinghua University with assistance from the SCOLAR Network youth platform.

The event was a simulation of an SCO Heads of State Council meeting with a focus on developing intercultural exchanges in the SCO countries initiated by young people.

The delegates exchanged opinions on young people's role in developing intercultural exchanges in the region, the search for new opportunities, and challenges facing the young generation at this unstable time.

The participants noted that certain difficulties still exist in spite of the existing progress in the development and support of university cooperation within the SCO.

A number of proposals were put forward, including those aimed at increasing young people's participation in solving social issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Russia China Norway Young Beijing Progress Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan Lithuania Malaysia Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

10 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

11 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

10 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.