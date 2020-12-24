SCO Secretary General presents certificates to Model SCO winners

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov presented certificates to the winners of the Model SCO interactive game, which took place at Tsinghua University, Beijing.

Twenty Tsinghua University students representing China, Pakistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as participants from Norway, Bangladesh, Lithuania and Malaysia, took part in the discussion, according to SCO Secretariat here on Thursday.

The Model SCO was organised by the Centre for Global Competence Development at Tsinghua University with assistance from the SCOLAR Network youth platform.

The event was a simulation of an SCO Heads of State Council meeting with a focus on developing intercultural exchanges in the SCO countries initiated by young people.

The delegates exchanged opinions on young people's role in developing intercultural exchanges in the region, the search for new opportunities, and challenges facing the young generation at this unstable time.

The participants noted that certain difficulties still exist in spite of the existing progress in the development and support of university cooperation within the SCO.

A number of proposals were put forward, including those aimed at increasing young people's participation in solving social issues.