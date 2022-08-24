SCO supreme court residents discuss modern judicial system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The 17th meeting of the supreme court presidents of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states chaired by Tajikistan was held.

Those attending included the presidents of the Supreme Courts of the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Iran, SCO Secretariat said here on Wednesday.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov spoke at the opening of the meeting via video conference.

The agenda covered a wide range of current issues in modern judicial proceedings, such as the member states' experience with cybercrime cases, the practice of using alternative forms of punishment, the specifics of reviewing adoption cases, the practice of applying national laws in disputes on bankruptcy of individuals and legal entities, AI-enabled administrative justice in Kazakhstan, and development of administrative proceedings in the Russian Federation.

Following the meeting, the parties adopted a joint statement reflecting the agreed approaches of the SCO member states to the development of judicial systems.