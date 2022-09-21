UrduPoint.com

SCO Willing To Play Active Role In Resolving Difference Between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan: Zhang Ming

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

SCO willing to play active role in resolving difference between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan: Zhang Ming

BEIJING, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming said on Wednesday that the SCO is willing to play an active role in strengthening communication between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, properly handling and resolving differences, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are members of the SCO. Maintaining their own peace and stability and good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative relations with each other is one of the important factors in maintaining regional peace and security, as well as the common aspiration of all SCO members, including the two countries," he said in a statement issued here.

He said the SCO closely follows the development of relevant events. The member States and the Secretary General have maintained contact with both sides to make active efforts to ease the situation and express condolences on casualties.

"We believe that the two sides are willing to adhere to the "Spirit of Shanghai" and the principles of the SCO Charter, put the overall regional situation first, resolve contradictions and differences through peaceful, political and diplomatic means, and ensure the stability of the border areas between the two countries," he added.

Zhang Ming said, the two sides signed a protocol aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict between the two countries on the September 19th, agreeing on a complete cessation of hostilities and working together to restore peace and stability in the border area.

"We appreciate this and expect the two countries to continue to move towards managing and resolving their differences and seeking common interests," he added.

