SCO working group on agriculture discusses food security

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The permanent Expert Working Group on Agriculture of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a meeting discussed the implementation of the agreements reached within the SCO on agriculture cooperation.

During the meeting took place via video conference, the experts also discussed the status of food security and the rapid response measures taken by the member states to counter relevant threats, according to the SCO Secretariat here on Thursday.

The participants focused on cooperation between the SCO and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), agriculture innovations, joint exhibitions, and fairs.