SCODA Extends Assistance To Flood Victims In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SCODA extends assistance to flood victims in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and iron brothers which always stand by each other in difficult times, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said.

We will continue to join hands and create a better future together, he highlighted at the donation ceremony held by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA), to help the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Li Gang, deputy secretary of party working committee of SCODA, on behalf of the committee and Chinese enterprises including East Sea Holding (Qingdao), Qingdao LULU Agriculture Equipment, China State Construction No 6 Bureau, SCO Everest (Qingdao) International Exhibition and Qingdao Xingangtong Mineral, delivered 225,000 Yuan of relief funds to the representative of the Pakistani side, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Since mid-June, monsoon rains and floods have affected 33 million people in Pakistan, destroyed more than 5,000 kilometers of roads and bridges, and caused an estimated economic loss of $10 billion.

The disaster saddened the hearts of SCODA members. Together with the Pakistan China Center, the SCODA committee immediately organized fund raising campaigns and prepared relief supplies to help the disaster-stricken people in Pakistan.

The SCODA has made its modest contribution to the people affected by the disaster. I believe that with joint efforts of all, the Pakistani people will be able to overcome the floods, resume normal production and life soon, Zhang Dong, deputy director of the SCODA committee, concluded.

