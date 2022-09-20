UrduPoint.com

SCODA Extends Assistance To Flood Victims In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:20 AM

SCODA extends assistance to flood victims in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and iron brothers , who always stand by each other's in difficult times and will continue to jointly create a better future,Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said.

He made these remarks at the donation ceremony organized by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA), to help the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Li Gang, deputy secretary of party working committee of SCODA, on behalf of the committee and Chinese enterprises including East Sea Holding (Qingdao), Qingdao LULU Agriculture Equipment, China State Construction No 6 Bureau, SCO Everest (Qingdao) International Exhibition and Qingdao Xingangtong Mineral, delivered 225,000 Yuan of relief funds to the representative of the Pakistani side, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Since mid-June, monsoon rains and floods have affected 33 million people in Pakistan, destroyed more than 5,000 kilometers of roads and bridges, and caused an estimated economic loss of $10 billion.

The disaster saddened the hearts of SCODA members. Together with the Pakistan China Center, the SCODA committee immediately organized fund raising campaigns and prepared relief supplies to help the disaster-stricken people in Pakistan.

"The SCODA has made its modest contribution to the people affected by the disaster. I believe that with joint efforts of all, the Pakistani people will be able to overcome the floods, resume normal production and life soon." Zhang Dong, deputy director of the SDODA committee, concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Agriculture Qingdao Beijing Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

1 hour ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

10 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

10 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.