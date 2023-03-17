Scorching heat, fire risks persist in Aussie state

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) --:The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is seeing extreme heat, with temperatures in some areas expected to near 40 degrees Celsius and fire risks to rise during weekends.

Australia's meteorological services provider Weatherzone said on Thursday that two separate tongues of hot air are likely to continue impacting the eastern and southeastern regions of the country in the coming days.

"Sydney's Observatory Hill weather station is forecast to reach 30 degrees Celsius or higher each day between Thursday and Sunday. This would be the first time in 165 years of records Sydney has seen four consecutive days at or above 30 degrees Celsius in autumn," said the Weatherzone.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a statement on Friday, forecasting that the temperature in western Sydney is likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday.