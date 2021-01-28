Tripoli, Lebanon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Over 80 people were hurt during a third night of clashes Wednesday in the Lebanese city of Tripoli between security forces and demonstrators angered by a coronavirus lockdown and severe economic crisis.

Protesters threw petrol bombs and stones towards security forces, who responded with tear gas, an AFP correspondent said.

The Lebanese Red Cross said at least 82 people had been injured in the evening, including 15 who were hospitalised. The security forces reported nine injured among their ranks.

"We are here to demand food. People are hungry," said 20-year-old protester Mohammed Ezzedine. "It's time for people to take to the streets." Tripoli was already one of Lebanon's poorest areas before the novel coronavirus pandemic piled new misery onto a chronic economic crisis.

Many of its residents have been left without an income since Lebanon imposed a full lockdown earlier this month in a bid to stem a surge in Covid-19 cases and prevent its hospitals being overwhelmed.

A round-the-clock curfew is in force nationwide and grocery shopping is restricted to home deliveries, which are often unavailable in poorer areas.

Authorities have extended the lockdown by two weeks to February 8.

Protesters tried to enter a government building, while others gathered in the city's central Al-Nour Square, the scene of mass demonstrations against the political class that began in late 2019.

Gunfire was heard near the protest site, the AFP correspondent said, while demonstrators set fire to the entrance of a police building.

"We have made the decision to continue our action, whatever the cost... because we have nothing left to lose," said a 25-year-old protester wearing a balaclava.

"We live in wretched conditions. I've knocked on every door but can't find work," he said.

After several hours of clashes, security forces deployed reinforcements to disperse the demonstrators and prevent them from storming the governorate's headquarters.