UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Of DR Congo Media 'closed' In Crackdown: Rights Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Scores of DR Congo media 'closed' in crackdown: rights group

Kinshasa, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Dozens of media outlets have been shut down in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the latest crackdown against journalists, a local media rights group said Tuesday.

Congolese group Journalist in Danger (JED) said "around thirty" media outlets were closed "around the country".

"They were accused of not paying taxes," Tshivis Tshivuadi, JED's secretary general told AFP.

The media outlets -- which the organisation did not name -- were mostly in the Kasai and Equateur provinces, he said.

Journalist in Danger said it had recorded "at least six cases of flagrant attacks on the freedom of information" in two weeks, including attacks and detentions.

One reporter was "violently beaten" by a soldier while interviewing alleged victims of military violence in Nord-Kivu province, it said in a statement.

International press freedom watchdogs often criticise violence and intimidation towards journalists in the DR Congo, where rights groups say intelligence services have closed media outlets over criticism of the government.

The central African country ranks 154th out of 180 in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.

DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi promised to make the press "the fourth estate" when he took office in January, replacing Kabila in the vast country's first peaceful transition to power.

"We gave a list of demands to the president on World Press Freedom Day (on May 3)...but nothing has been done," Tshivuadi said.

Related Topics

World Congo January May Media Government

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

1 hour ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

1 hour ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

2 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.