Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Scores of people were detained in Kazakhstan's largest cities Saturday as the oil-rich state held festivities marking "Capital Day" -- a holiday coinciding with "Leader of the Nation" Nursultan Nazarbayev's birthday.

Ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev shocked Kazakhs by retiring from the office he had held for nearly three decades in March paving the way for a loyalist to succeed him in a June vote marred by hundreds of detentions.

An AFP correspondent witnessed close to a hundred detentions in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty Saturday after a foreign-based opposition figure had called for nationwide protests.

Almaty was Kazakhstan's Soviet-era capital but Nazarbayev, 79, moved the seat of government north to a provincial steppe town during the 1990s, subsequently overseeing its transformation into a city of a million.

After his ally Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took over the presidency in March he proposed the capital be renamed Nur-Sultan in honour of his predecessor, who still wields significant powers in the country of 18 million.

The city was previously called Astana, which translates as "capital" in Kazakh.

Demonstrators were unable to form a crowd in Almaty in the area where the protest had been called. There was a heavy police presence and the internet was down.

An AFP correspondent also saw several fights break out between demonstrators and police in Almaty, a city of 1.5 million.

Police detained several women and others who claimed to be passing through the area to cries of "shame, shame!" from demonstrators.

Radio Free Europe's Kazakh service reported a number of detentions in Nur-Sultan and around 40 detentions in Shymkent, a southern city that also has around a million residents.

The protests were called by Nazarbayev's arch-nemesis Mukhtar Ablyazov, a fugitive former banker who has committed to overthrowing Nazarbayev's regime from abroad.

Police said around 4,000 people were detained during election day on June 9 and the following week as Tokayev cruised to victory, scooping over 70 percent of a weakly contested ballot.

Kazakhstan, an oil-rich Central Asian country bordering Russia and China, has long been criticised by rights organisations for crackdowns on fundamental rights.