UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Of Migrants At New Greek Camp Contract Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

Athens, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :More than 240 asylum seekers at a temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have contracted coronavirus, the public health agency said on Monday.

Thousands of migrants have taken up residence in the new tent encampment after fires at the Moria facility -- Europe's largest migrant camp -- left them homeless earlier this month.

Six Afghans face prosecution for arson over the incident and were put in pre-trial detention on Monday, though they deny the charges.

The Eody health agency said in a statement that 243 new infections had been discovered among 7,000 asylum seekers tested at the new camp.

It added that tests on 120 police and 40 staff at the camp, which was hastily built last week after the fire, had come back negative.

It took more than a week for most of the asylum seekers to be rehoused in the new tent camp, built on a disused army firing range a few kilometres away from Moria.

Many migrants were wary of being locked up again after spending months at the notoriously dirty, overcrowded Moria camp -- which was put under severe virus restrictions in March.

Meanwhile, three minors on Samos island were arrested over a fire that broke out in another camp on Sunday, officials said.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told parliament on Monday that those responsible would "serve their sentence in Greece and will then be deported".

Mitarachi said a "modern, safe and respectable" new camp would be constructed on Lesbos -- even though local officials strongly oppose the facility, demanding the immediate removal of most asylum seekers.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Army Police Europe Parliament Greece March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov: US Sanctions Threats to Other States Over ..

1 second ago

Only Legitimate Libyan Government Can Decide on Pr ..

3 seconds ago

Libyan Rival Powers Discussing Ways to Split Oil E ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.