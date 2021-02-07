Scotland beat England to end 38-year Twickenham jinx

Twickenham, United Kingdom, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Scotland ended their 38-year wait for a win at Twickenham with an 11-6 success over reigning champions England in the teams' Six Nations opener on Saturday.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored the only try of the match as the Scots won at Twickenham for the first time since 1983 and for just the fifth time in their history.

His score ultimately proved the difference between the sides in a match where England paid dearly for their indiscipline, even though both home captain Owen Farrell and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell kicked two penalties apiece.