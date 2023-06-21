UrduPoint.com

Scotland Clash With Georgia Stopped For Nearly Two Hours By Downpour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Scotland clash with Georgia stopped for nearly two hours by downpour

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia was halted for nearly two hours on Tuesday after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The game started in farcical conditions after a downpour in the hour before kick-off.

Scotland took a sixth-minute lead when Callum McGregor fired home after both managers had pleaded with the referee to stop proceedings.

An intense debate between the officials and players followed before both teams were told to leave the pitch.

Conditions were then reassessed a number of times by the referee before play restarted at 9.35pm (2035GMT) local time.

Scotland are aiming to win their first four qualifiers of a campaign for the first time after victories over Cyprus, Spain and Norway.

Related Topics

Norway Glasgow Lead Spain Georgia Cyprus Euro

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

8 hours ago
 US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball Wor ..

US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.