Scotland clash with Georgia stopped for nearly two hours by downpour

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia was halted for nearly two hours on Tuesday after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The game started in farcical conditions after a downpour in the hour before kick-off.

Scotland took a sixth-minute lead when Callum McGregor fired home after both managers had pleaded with the referee to stop proceedings.

An intense debate between the officials and players followed before both teams were told to leave the pitch.

Conditions were then reassessed a number of times by the referee before play restarted at 9.35pm (2035GMT) local time.

Scotland are aiming to win their first four qualifiers of a campaign for the first time after victories over Cyprus, Spain and Norway.