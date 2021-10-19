UrduPoint.com

Scotland Elect To Bat Against Papua New Guinea In T20 World Cup

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Scotland elect to bat against Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the opening round of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh in a Group B encounter on Sunday, have one change from their six-run win in Muscat with Alisdair Evans coming in for Safyaan Sharif.

"Enough time to take it all in and create a few memories," Coetzer said of the Bangladesh win at the toss.

"We're capable of achieving great things as a nation." Papua New Guinea need a win to stay in the hunt for a berth in the Super 12 stage after they lost the tournament opener to hosts Oman.

But skipper Assad Vala said they had positives to take from their defeat after they went on to post 129-9 from being 0-2.

"The way we fought back after losing two wickets is a positive," said Vala.

"We were let down by our execution, we didn't finish our overs well. We have got plans, it's just about executing them." They have one change with Chad Soper taking Damien Ravu's place in the team.

Teams Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alisdair Evans, Bradley Wheal Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Oman Muscat George Norman Papua New Guinea Chad Kumar Dharmasena Richard Kettleborough Ranjan Madugalle Sunday Post TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi dee ..

Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi deepens cross-market trade, inves ..

36 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, His ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

2 hours ago
 OFID supports post-COVID-19 economic recovery of M ..

OFID supports post-COVID-19 economic recovery of MSMEs with $35 million in El Sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.