Scotland elect to bat against Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the opening round of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh in a Group B encounter on Sunday, have one change from their six-run win in Muscat with Alisdair Evans coming in for Safyaan Sharif.

"Enough time to take it all in and create a few memories," Coetzer said of the Bangladesh win at the toss.

"We're capable of achieving great things as a nation." Papua New Guinea need a win to stay in the hunt for a berth in the Super 12 stage after they lost the tournament opener to hosts Oman.

But skipper Assad Vala said they had positives to take from their defeat after they went on to post 129-9 from being 0-2.

"The way we fought back after losing two wickets is a positive," said Vala.

"We were let down by our execution, we didn't finish our overs well. We have got plans, it's just about executing them." They have one change with Chad Soper taking Damien Ravu's place in the team.

Teams Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alisdair Evans, Bradley Wheal Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)