Scotland Fly-half Russell Back For Racing After Injury

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Nanterre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, injured at the end of October while on international duty, has recovered ahead of time and will start for Racing 92 in their opening European Champions Cup match against Connacht on Sunday.

Russell picked up a groin injury in Scotland's 14-10 victory over Wales, and while the federation predicted a two-month period of convalescence, the playmaker in fact only spent a month on the sidelines.

Russell will pair up with Teddy Iribaren at half-back in a Racing side boasting 10 France internationals: Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Fabien Sanconnie, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard le Roux, Camille Chat and Eddy Ben Arous all start while Cedate Gomes Sa and Maxime Machenaud are on the bench.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

