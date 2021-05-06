UrduPoint.com
Scotland Independence Debate Dominates UK Polls

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Scotland independence debate dominates UK polls

London, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Britain holds its first local and regional elections since Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with Scotland the main focus due to calls for a new independence referendum that could reshape the country.

Voting begins at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) for local councils in England, regional mayors, including in London, and for the devolved legislatures in Wales and Scotland.

Polls on what has been dubbed "Super Thursday" close at 10:00 pm, with most results expected from Friday, over the weekend and into early next week.

Most attention is being paid to the vote for the Scottish Parliament as the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) wants a new independence referendum when the pandemic subsides.

The SNP's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is seeking a parliamentary majority after boosting her popularity with strong public engagement during the pandemic.

She stressed in a televised debate on Tuesday: "Getting through this crisis is my priority.

" The SNP has capitalised on widespread disillusion with the UK parliament in London to become the dominant political force in Scotland but currently forms a minority government.

In Glasgow, Lorna McClure, a 60-year-old cleaner, said she was "all for Nicola Sturgeon".

"I think she is really good for Scotland and I want independence," she told AFP.

But Raghav Jay, a 35-year-old MBA student said: "I think I would rather if Scotland stayed within the UK. So I'd prefer a party which is going to support that."The latest polls suggest the SNP will gain a slim majority for the first time since 2011, keeping it in power, although other surveys have indicated a coalition was likely.

Securing the powers from London to hold a new referendum on independence and a "yes" vote is less certain, however, with indications of a fall-off in support for going it alone.

