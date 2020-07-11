Scotland leader sees surge in support for virus response

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wore a tartan face mask on a recent visit to shops in Edinburgh, as they prepared to reopen after the long coronavirus lockdown.

The local kilt manufacturer that makes the masks subsequently saw a huge increase in demand.

At the same time, Sturgeon is enjoying a surge in popularity as a result of her handling of the Scottish government's response to the global pandemic.

Opinion polls show not only high approval ratings for the Scottish National Party leader herself, but also an increase in support for the SNP's central policy -- independence.

After a strong showing at last year's general election, analysts say the SNP is in an even stronger position ahead of Scottish parliamentary elections next year.

"In a time of great uncertainty, people look for a leader who can reassure them," said Iain Black, from the pro-nationalist Scottish Independence Convention.

"Nicola Sturgeon has done exceptionally well at communicating her compassion during her daily public briefings.

"She has helped to alleviate people's anxiety by providing a sense of certainty throughout the pandemic. This is not something that will be easily forgotten," he told AFP.