Scotland Leader To Be Grilled On 'misleading Parliament'

Wed 03rd March 2021

Scotland leader to be grilled on 'misleading parliament'

Edinburgh, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to answer questions Wednesday about her government's handling of sexual assault claims against her predecessor, in a case that could damage her push for independence.

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has vehemently denied claims she misled the parliament in Edinburgh about when she knew of the claims against Alex Salmond.

Salmond, who was cleared of all charges at a trial last year, has accused her of a failure of leadership and said he believed she breached the ministerial code.

But he stopped short of calling for her resignation.

Sturgeon told the pro-independence newspaper The National last week that she was relishing setting out "the facts... rather than the spurious and unfounded conspiracies that others choose to misrepresent as the truth for their own ends".

The row involving two of the independence movement's biggest Names has huge implications for Scotland, and could hit a surge in support for independence indicated in recent polling.

It has also laid bare factional fighting within the SNP, and continued support for Salmond, 66, who stepped down as first minister in 2014, after Scots rejected independence in the first referendum.

