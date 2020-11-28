UrduPoint.com
Scotland Leader To Tell Party She's 'never Been More Certain' Of Independence

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to tell the Scottish National Party she's "never been more certain" of achieving independence as she addresses activists on Saturday.

Speaking at her party's annual political conference, the head of Scotland's devolved government and the leader of the pro-independence SNP will tell supporters that the prospect of a break between Scotland and the rest of the UK has never been closer.

"Independence is in clear sight - and with unity of purpose, humility and hard work I have never been so certain that we will deliver it," the first minister is expected to tell the virtual conference according to a pre-released statement.

Sturgeon and the SNP have argued for a second referendum on Scottish independence since the party's overwhelming victory among Scottish seats in Britain's 2019 general election.

Opinion polls have shown in subsequent months that a majority of public opinion in Scotland now supports independence, though in a 2014 referendum on the issue the country voted to remain part of the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly rebuffed calls from for a another referendum, saying that the 2014 vote settled the question for a generation.

Earlier this month, Scottish independence campaigners seized on comments by the prime minister in which he said the creation of a devolved parliament in Edinburgh had been "a disaster".

In response Sturgeon said the only way to protect the parliament was "with independence".

Upcoming elections to the devolved body in May are of critical importance to both Sturgeon and Johnson, with the SNP arguing that a win at the polls will deliver a mandate for independence.

On Thursday, she said a referendum could be held "in the earlier part" of the next parliamentary session.

"The people of Scotland have the right to choose their future. Let's now focus all our efforts on making sure we bring about that better country they and future generations deserve," Sturgeon will say on Saturday.

