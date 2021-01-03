UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Must Wait A Generation For New Vote: Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Scotland must wait a generation for new vote: Johnson

London, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Another Scottish independence referendum should not take place for a generation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, as Scotland's leader renewed calls for a fresh vote in the wake of Brexit.

"Referendums in my experience, direct experience, in this country are not particularly jolly events," the prime minister told BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"They don't have a notably unifying force in the national mood, they should be only once in a generation." Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in 2014.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon at the time called it a once-in-a-generation vote, but now argues that Britain's departure from the European Union, which a majority of Scots opposed, has changed the game.

Recent polls have shown consistent support for independence, boosted by rows between London and the devolved governments over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For too long, successive UK governments have taken Scotland in the wrong direction, culminating in Brexit. It's no wonder so many people in Scotland have had enough," she wrote on her party's website on Saturday.

"We didn't want to leave and we hope to join you again soon as an equal partner," she added, in a message to the EU.

Johnson has ruled out holding another vote, but Sturgeon will likely claim a mandate and heap pressure on the prime minister should her party perform well in upcoming local elections.

When asked why it was fair to hold a referendum on EU membership but not another on Scottish independence, Johnson told Marr: "The difference is we had a (European) referendum in 1975 and we then had another one in 2016.

"That seems to be about the right sort of gap."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union London Independence United Kingdom Brexit Sunday 2016 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

1 hour ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

2 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.