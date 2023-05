Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend signs contract extension

London, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026, ending speculation over his future.

The 50-year-old's current deal was due to expire after the World Cup in France later this year and there had been reports that the Scottish Rugby Union could be looking to replace him.

The former Scotland playmaker had also been linked with several other coaching positions in recent months.

But following a third-place finish in the Six Nations, Townsend, who was appointed in 2017, will remain in charge of Scotland for another three years at least, officials announced Tuesday.

National sides often re-evaluate their coaching set-ups immediately after the World Cup.

There has, however, long been a recognition that Scotland have a tough assignment at this year's edition in France, where their rivals for the two quarter-final places out of Pool B include world number-one ranked Ireland and reigning champions South Africa.

"Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I'm excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world," said Townsend.

"As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

"I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before."Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson hailed the achievements of Townsend, whose side are ranked fifth in the world.

"Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year's Rugby World Cup," he said.