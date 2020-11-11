UrduPoint.com
Scotland Travel To Serbia Longing To End 22 Years Of Hurt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Scotland travel to Serbia longing to end 22 years of hurt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Scotland have the chance to qualify for a first major tournament in 22 years when they travel to Serbia for a Euro 2020 playoff final on Thursday.

Not since the World Cup in 1998 when the Tartan Army descended on France have Scottish fans had the chance to see their nation on the biggest stage.

"I've never experienced Scotland qualifying for a tournament so every single campaign that comes around I dream of that feeling when it's finally clinched," said Laura Brannan a self-confessed "proud but tortured" member of the Tartan Army. "It would mean everything to get over the line and be invited to the party for once." A huge hurdle remains in Belgrade against a Serbia side ranked 15 places above Scotland in the FIFA rankings and boasting a side containing the likes of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ajax's Dusan Tadic.

However, an eight-game unbeaten run over the past year has restored hope among Scotland fans that a talented squad, filled with proven Premier League performers such as Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, can end the long wait.

"That dream is always there when you start out a campaign, you think this is going to be the one," said Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Clarke's often dour demeanour in public belies a spirit of belief he has harnessed since taking charge after the wreckage of a 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan in March 2019.

"Maybe before we were looking after ourselves," said Ryan Fraser, who will miss Thursday's clash through injury, after scoring the winner against the Czech Republic in the Nations League last month.

"Now we've got that morale and togetherness that if someone makes a mistake you bail them out because they will bail you out next time.

"There's no cliques or little groups. Everyone is smiling again and everyone wants to come away and play for Scotland."

