Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Scotland turn to mercurial Russell for World Cup miracle

Edinburgh, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Scotland needs some magic from a reformed Finn Russell if Gregor Townsend's men are to upset the odds just by making it out of a devilishly difficult World Cup pool.

Despite heading to France ranked fifth in the world, Scotland find themselves as underdogs up against defending champions South Africa and an Ireland side that sit top of the world rankings.

Tonga and Romania make up Pool B and a lop-sided draw continues into the quarter-finals with the top two likely to face one of France or New Zealand in the last eight.

Just getting there is the immediate target for Townsend after falling at the pool stage four years ago to hosts Japan and Ireland.

"We'll be outsiders but that gives us a nothing to lose mentality," said the Scotland coach.

"We just need to focus on delivering our game and go after the opposition." A daring approach has been at the heart of Scotland's renaissance over the past 12 months with Russell pulling the strings since being brought back into the fold.

Less than a year ago the 30-year-old was initially left out for the Autumn Nations Series with Townsend citing the fly-half's form for Racing 92.

However, there was also a history of a tense relationship between the pair.

Russell was dropped for the start of the 2020 Six Nations after breaching team discipline.

Townsend's hand was forced in the end by injuries for last November's internationals and a recalled Russell shone in a narrow defeat to New Zealand and a 52-29 thrashing of Argentina.

England, Wales, and France have also been put to the sword at Murrayfield in 2023 with Russell pulling the strings of a high-paced attack.

But he also claims to be a changed man off the field after the birth of his first child.

"If we'd had a big win I'd go wild. If we'd lost, I'd be picking up my spirits by having a laugh and forgetting about it. I used alcohol to deal with different scenarios, without really knowing it," Russell told the Daily Mail earlier this year.

"(Fatherhood) gave me a reason to change. Not necessarily growing up, but taking more responsibility. Some might not agree but I'm more responsible now."

