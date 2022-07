Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the lone one-day international between Scotland and New Zealand on Sunday: At Edinburgh Scotland 306, 49.4 overs (M Leask 85, M Cross 53; M Bracewell 3-43, J Duffy 3-52) v New Zealand 307-3, 45.5 overs (M Chapman 101 no, D Mitchell 74 no, F Allen 50; M Leask 2-46) result: New Zealand won by seven wickets