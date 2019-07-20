UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Yard Twitter And Emails Hacked

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:10 PM

Scotland Yard Twitter and emails hacked

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :London's Metropolitan Police apologised Saturday after its Twitter, emails and news pages were targeted by hackers and began pumping out a series of bizarre messages.

After a series of messages late Friday that read simply "test" or seemingly random letters, the police sites began using foul language with anti-police sentiment and calling for a jailed rapper to be released.

"Free Digga D," said one such message.

The Met Police's Twitter account has 1.22 million followers.

Scotland Yard police headquarters said its internal IT infrastructure had not been hacked, explaining the issue was limited to its press office's online provider, MyNewsDesk, which put news releases online to the public.

"Unauthorised messages appeared on the news section of our website," it said, as well as on its Twitter feed and emails.

"We apologise to our subscribers and followers for the messages they have received.

"We are confident the only security issue relates to access to our MyNewsDesk account. We have begun making changes to our access arrangements to MyNewsDesk," it said.

"There has been no 'hack' of the Met Police's own IT infrastructure. We are assessing to establish what criminal offences have been committed."US President Donald Trump weighed in, reigniting his long-running war of words with London Mayor Sadiq Khan while retweeting an image of the hijacked Metropolitan Police account.

"With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!" he tweeted.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Sadiq Khan Trump London Criminals Million

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

29 minutes ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

2 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

2 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

2 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

2 hours ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.