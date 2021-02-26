UrduPoint.com
Scotland's Fagerson Given Six Nations Glimmer Of Hope

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Scotland prop Zander Fagerson could still play some part in this year's Six Nations despite losing his appeal against a four-week suspension.

It had been initially decided that Fagerson would miss Scotland's remaining Championship matches against France, Ireland and Italy as well as one more fixture after he was sent off for charging into the head of Wyn Jones while clearing out a ruck during a 25-24 Six Nations loss to Wales at Murrayfield earlier this month.

However, following a hearing that started on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday, but whose results were only made public on Thursday, an appeal panel has now decided that club fixtures can count in the four-match ban.

As a result, Glasgow's Pro14 fixtures against Ulster and Zebre have been included in Fagerson's suspension, leaving open the possibility that he could return for Scotland's scheduled Six Nations finale at home to Italy on March 20.

But it still remains unclear how many Tests he will miss after Scotland's match against tournament leaders France, meant to take place in Paris on Sunday, was postponed Thursday following the 16th confirmed coronavirus case among the French squad and coaching staff.

No new date for that fixture has yet been set and a Six Nations statement said that, as a result, officials have kept open "the opportunity to review Mr Fagerson's playing schedule and consider the consequences of the postponement".

