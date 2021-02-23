(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Scotland's former first minister, Alex Salmond, has claimed that officials in Edinburgh conducted a deliberate campaign to have him removed from public life.

His claim came in a long-awaited submission to an inquiry over the government's handling of sexual harassment complaints against him.

They have put his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, in the spotlight, since she could face calls to resign if she is found to have broken any rules, as Salmond says she has.

Sturgeon has firmly rejected the claims.

Salmond was acquitted of a string of sexual assault allegations, including attempted rape, at a trial in Edinburgh in March last year.

But the 66-year-old alleged in a lengthy document submitted to the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints late Monday that he was subjected to a smear campaign to remove him from public life.

In particular, he claimed Sturgeon's husband, Scottish National Party (SNP) chief executive Peter Murrell, deployed senior figures to persuade staff members to submit complaints against him to the police.

The evidence supported "a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort amongst a range of individuals within the Scottish Government and SNP to damage my reputation, even to the extent of having me imprisoned", he alleged.

Salmond, who is due to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday, has raised questions about Sturgeon's role in the process, including that she "repeatedly" misled parliament when she found out about the complaints against him.

Any proven breach of the ministerial code would lead to calls for her to step down.

Sturgeon has said there is "not a shred of evidence" to support Salmond's "wild" claims, and she welcomed the chance at rebutting "conspiracy theories" about her when she gives evidence.

Salmond stepped down as first minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader after defeat in the 2014 referendum on independence.

Sturgeon has won plaudits for her handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland, and is hoping SNP success at parliamentary elections in May will put pressure on the UK government to allow another independence vote.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out granting another referendum, calling it a once-in-a-generation vote.