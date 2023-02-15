UrduPoint.com

Scotland's Leader Sturgeon Announces Shock Resignation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Scotland's leader Sturgeon announces shock resignation

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Wednesday her resignation after more than eight years leading its devolved government, in a shock move jolting British politics on both sides of the border.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader said in "my head and in my heart" she knew the time was right to quit, after approaching a decade in power pushing for Scottish independence and opposing Brexit.

The 52-year-old departs as Scotland's leader and head of the SNP, the largest party in the devolved parliament, after facing mounting pressure over her tactics for independence and over transgender rights.

She confirmed she would remain as first minister until the SNP elects a new leader.

