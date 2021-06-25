Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Scotland's preparations for Sunday's "A" international against England have been thrown into disarray after rugby chiefs confirmed an unnamed player had tested positive for coronavirus, with eight others forced to self-isolate.

Scottish Rugby said the match, at Leicester's Welford Road stadium, was still scheduled to go ahead but interim head coach Mike Blair has been forced to call up five new players after ripping up his original game plan.

"Scottish Rugby can confirm a Scotland men's player has tested positive for Covid-19 while preparing to face England A this weekend," the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement on Friday.

"The player started self-isolation as per Scottish government guidelines.

"Subsequent internal contact tracing identified a group of eight potential contacts who are also isolating and as such nine players have been ruled out of Sunday's A international fixture."Blair, standing in for Gregor Townsend who is on duty with the British and Irish Lions, was due to name his side later on Friday but that has been pushed back until Saturday.