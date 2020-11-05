Edinburgh, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Scotland have suffered a major double setback on Wednesday when fly-halves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings were both ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Worse still, Glasgow's Hastings -- the son of Scotland great Gavin -- is unlikely to feature at all in next year's Six Nations.

Russell, now with French club Racing 92, suffered a groin injury as he made his first Scotland start since last year's World Cup during last Saturday's win over Wales in Llanelli.

Russell was replaced by Hastings, but he too was unable to make it to the end of the Scots' 14-10 win in their final match of the 2020 Six Nations after dislocating a shoulder.

"Finn we hope will be back in time for the Six Nations, but it's unlikely Adam will be back before the end of that tournament," coach Gregor Townsend told BBC Scotland.

"At the very best he'll come back at the end, but that will depend on how things go." Scotland begin their Autumn Nations Cup campaign away to Italy a week on Saturday before also playing France and Fiji in a tournament that replaces the traditional end of year Tests against the major southern hemisphere nations.

Stuart Hogg ended Scotland's first win in Wales for 18 years playing at fly-half but the Exeter double winner is likely to be back in his favoured full-back position.

Worcester's Duncan Weir could no wear the No 10 shirt, with his last Test start against Ireland back in March 2016.