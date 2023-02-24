UrduPoint.com

Scotland's Watson 'back To Full Fitness' For France Six Nations Trip

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Friday flanker Hamish Watson is fully fit to return to the team to face France in the Six Nations this weekend after returning from concussion, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) announced on Friday.

Watson, 31, has featured twice for club Edinburgh since suffering the head knock in November's loss to New Zealand.

The back-rower, who captained his country in July's series defeat to Argentina, replaces Luke Crosbie in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Paris with the visitors unbeaten in their opening two games of the Championship.

"We think Hamish is back to full fitness, he's played with real speed in his two games back for Edinburgh," Townsend said.

"We obviously know what Hamish has done for us in the past and in recent games too.

"He's got this opportunity which we know he'll go and grab with two hands," Townsend added.

Townsend made two other changes from the squad that beat Wales two weeks ago with centre Chris Harris dropping out for back-rower Sam Skinner and scrum-half Ali price in for George Horne.

Price made the most recent of his 61 international appearances in November's victory over Argentina.

"He's been excellent in training," Townsend said.

"It was disappointing for him to go from a starter in all our games in November to not making the 23.

"We felt at the weekend when he went back to play for Glasgow he made a big impact off the bench," he added.

Team (1-15) Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Blair KinghornCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

