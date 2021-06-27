Scots 'A' rugby clash with England off due to positive Covid tests

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Scotland's 'A' international clash with England on Sunday has been called off, Scottish Rugby announced, due to three positive Covid-19 tests in their camp.

The trio, who have not been named, are self-isolating after the results came back from Saturday's testing.

The squad had already been radically revamped prior to leaving for England when one player tested positive earlier in the week and eight others were forced to self-isolate.

"Today's (Sunday 27 June) 'A' International fixture between Scotland A and England A at Welford Road has been called off following the confirmation that three members of the Scotland camp have tested positive for Covid-19," read the SRU statement.

"The entire squad and management team were PCR tested early on Thursday morning and, with no positive results returned from the playing group, the team travelled to Leicester on Friday afternoon.

"However, following a further round of PCR testing on Saturday morning, Scottish Rugby can confirm that three positive tests for COVID-19 have been returned."The match at Premiership side Leicester's ground will not be re-arranged.