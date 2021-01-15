UrduPoint.com
Scottish Court Upholds Lockerbie Bomber Conviction

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Scottish court upholds Lockerbie bomber conviction

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Five judges at Scotland's highest court of criminal appeal on Friday upheld the conviction of the only man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

The family of former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi, which brought the posthumous appeal, said they were "heartbroken" at the decision, their lawyer Aamer Anwar said.

They will appeal to the UK Supreme Court within 14 days, he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

