UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Football Suspension Extended Until June 10

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Scottish football suspension extended until June 10

Glasgow, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The suspension of the Scottish football season has been extended until at least June 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

League football was halted on March 13 because of the spread of COVID-19, with the season put on hold until April 30.

But a further delay has now been agreed and this week will see lower league clubs voting before Friday's 1600 GMT deadline on whether to end their respective seasons now.

The new date applies to both professional and recreational football.

"The message is very clear," said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie. "The government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training, let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks." The hope remains the top-flight Scottish Premiership can be given "the best possible opportunity" to finish, but it would be decided on points won per match if the remaining games cannot be played.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, bidding for a ninth successive league crown, are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers with eight matches remaining, although their Glasgow rivals have a game in hand.

But no decision on the Scottish Premiership will be taken until after UEFA's executive board meeting on April 23.

European football's governing body's ultimatum to national leagues that a failure to complete the season could lead to exclusion from European competition has left the continent's less wealthy leagues, like Scotland, in limbo.

The existing broadcast contract for the Scottish Premiership is reportedly worth a total of just 21 million Pounds ($22.7 million) annually.

Clubs can therefore little afford to miss out on European competition, with even those who do not participate eligible for solidarity payments from UEFA.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Glasgow Lead March April June From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

46 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

19 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

2 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.