Scottish Premiership clubs get green light for June training return

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership clubs have been given a green light to return to training from June 11, it was announced Friday.

The 2020/21 season is set to get underway as scheduled on August 1 after the current campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic declared champions as the Glasgow giants won a record-equalling ninth successive title.

But in order for this to happen, clubs would have to be back training several weeks earlier and a statement issued by Scottish football's joint response group said: "To achieve this, we have recommended lifting the Scottish FA's suspension of football, for the Scottish Premiership only, from June 11." Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are delighted that the Scottish Government have given the green light to the resumption of football training in June.

"We now have a firm target of starting the 2020/21 Premiership season on the weekend of August 1 and that's a major step forward.

"We will continue working with the Championship, League One and League Two to gauge their ability to start the season and if so, when - which may vary hugely between clubs." Doncaster, however, warned it would be some time yet before fans returned to football grounds.

"We clearly welcome the prospect of resuming matches, but we have to take all necessary steps to ensure we can have a sustainable league campaign," he said.

"That means a safety-first approach, with games initially played behind closed doors and a range of measures to protect players and staff."