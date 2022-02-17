UrduPoint.com

Scottish Premiership Side Dundee Appoint McGhee As New Boss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Scottish Premiership side Dundee appoint McGhee as new boss

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership club Dundee have appointed Mark McGhee as their new boss until the end of the season to replace the sacked James McPake.

The much-travelled 64-year-old, who has previously managed Leicester, Wolves and Aberdeen, arrives with his team just one place off the bottom of the table.

"Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Mark McGhee has today been appointed manager of the club," a statement said on Thursday, describing him as "vastly experienced".

McPake, 37, who led the team to promotion last season, was fired on Wednesday despite two wins in the past two games, including a 2-1 victory in the league at Hearts.

Related Topics

Football Leicester Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

1 hour ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

1 hour ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

1 hour ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

1 hour ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>