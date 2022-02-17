Scottish Premiership side Dundee appoint McGhee as new boss

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership club Dundee have appointed Mark McGhee as their new boss until the end of the season to replace the sacked James McPake.

The much-travelled 64-year-old, who has previously managed Leicester, Wolves and Aberdeen, arrives with his team just one place off the bottom of the table.

"Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Mark McGhee has today been appointed manager of the club," a statement said on Thursday, describing him as "vastly experienced".

McPake, 37, who led the team to promotion last season, was fired on Wednesday despite two wins in the past two games, including a 2-1 victory in the league at Hearts.