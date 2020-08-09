Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership standings after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points): Hibernian 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Ross County 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 Dundee Utd 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Celtic 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 St Mirren 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 St Johnstone 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Aberdeen 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Motherwell 2 0 0 2 0 2 0Livingston 2 0 0 2 1 5 0Hamilton 2 0 0 2 1 6 0