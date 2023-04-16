Scottish raider Corach Rambler out-foxes rivals to win Grand National

Aintree, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Corach Rambler gave trainer Lucinda Russell and rider Derek Fox their second Grand National in six years winning in impressive style after Saturday's race had been delayed due to animal rights protestors.

Fox -- who had just returned from injury -- eased alongside long-time leader Mister Coffey at the 30th and final fence to give Scotland their third win in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Fox and Russell combined with One For Arthur to win in 2017 -- he died only a few weeks ago.

Rubstic was Scotland's first winner in 1979.

For Fox it was a remarkable return to the saddle as he had suffered a serious shoulder injury in a dreadful fall nine days ago.

It was a case of deja vu as prior to One For Arthur's win he had broken his collartbone and wrist only to make it back in time.

"He's just a phenomenal horse," said Fox of Corach Rambler.

"I can't believe it to be honest he's the cleverest horse, so intelligent, he won so easily.

"He's a marvellous horse." Fox, 30, returned to the winners enclosure grasping the Scottish flag to be greeted with raucous cheers.

Awaiting him was Russell, her boyfriend eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, and the owners, the seven-member Ramblers syndicate -- which includes 21-year-old student Cameron Sword.

"It is very personal this one," gasped 56-year-old Russell.

"I will always remember One for Arthur, he was a brilliant horse, but this was very special.

"It is fantastic, fairytale stuff. They (the syndicate) have got themselves a very, very good horse.

"He is a very intelligent horse and when he jumped the last I just felt he would win." "I am so pleased Derek was on it because he knows Corach so well. He is a fabulous jockey." Plaudits will be showered on Aintree management and the police after they reacted quickly to break up the protest shortly before the horses were to exit the saddling enclosure.

The police made 12 arrests -- some protesters managing to get on to the track itself -- whilst some spectators out on the course also helped catch them and jeered them as they were led away.

It prevented a repeat of the 1993 debacle when activists delayed the race and then a perfect storm of two false starts led to the race being declared null and void.

Filling the minor places behind the 8/1 favourite were 20/1 shot Vanillier with the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil third.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats had looked under pressure going out onto the second circuit but ran on strongly in the final stages under Sean Bowen to take fourth.

- 'Came to grief' - The horse who filled the minor placings behind him last year fared less well.

The top weight Any Second Now -- third in 2021 and second last year -- was never going well and was pulled up early on the second circuit giving trainer Ted Walsh a miserable 73rd birthday.

Delta Work -- one of five runners for trainer Gordon Elliott -- exited at the 21st fence.

There was no joy either for 43-year-old jockey Davy Russell, who had come out of retirement in January to help Elliott after his stable jockey broke his leg.

However, Galvin and Russell came to grief on the first circuit.

Of the 39 runners just 17 finished -- Roi Mage giving 81-year-old trainer Patrick Griffin a great thrill finishing seventh but the mantle of the oldest winning trainer remains with the late Ginger McCain.

Most famous for training three-time winner Red Rum McCain was 73 when Amberleigh House won in 2004 -- sadly his trainer son Donald's runner Minella Trump could not bring home the prize 50 years after Red Rum's first victory finishing 15th.

Bringing up the rear were Ain't That A Shame -- bringing together the 2021 winning team of trainer Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore -- who looked in great shape three fences out but faded badly to finish last.