Scottish review body refers Lockerbie bomber case for appeal

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A Scottish body responsible for investigating possible miscarriages of justices said on Wednesday it had referred the case of a man jailed for the 1988 Lockerbie bombing for appeal.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said its decisioncame after a review of new material allowed the family of the late AbdelbasetAli Mohmet al-Megrahi to appeal the conviction in court.