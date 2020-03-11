UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Review Body Refers Lockerbie Bomber Case For Appeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Scottish review body refers Lockerbie bomber case for appeal

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A Scottish body responsible for investigating possible miscarriages of justices said on Wednesday it had referred the case of a man jailed for the 1988 Lockerbie bombing for appeal.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said its decisioncame after a review of new material allowed the family of the late AbdelbasetAli Mohmet al-Megrahi to appeal the conviction in court.

Related Topics

Man Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

52 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistanâ€™strade an ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

1 hour ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.