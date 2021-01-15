UrduPoint.com
Scottish Seafood Sector Warns Brexit Risking Its Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Arbroath, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :New post-Brexit rules could sink Scotland's fishing industry, fishermen and seafood exporters have warned, after chronic delays hit shipments in a sector that relies on rapid delivery of fresh produce.

"If we can't get it sorted and we cannot get it repaired then the shellfish industry in this country will be finished," fisherman Bob Teviotdale told AFP this week from Arbroath harbour on Scotland's North Sea coast.

Standing aboard his trawler next to lobster creels and buckets filled with crabs, he detailed the logistical tightrope now being stretched by post-Brexit bureaucracy.

"We usually get our stuff picked up in the afternoon and from then on it starts a journey through the country to the borders, onto the ferries, then shipped to France," Teviotdale explained.

"Obviously with the Brexit and the different rules and regulations the guys are starting to struggle.

The people who we sell to, our merchants, it's become unviable because they get too much loss." Britain formally left the European Union last January but remained within its regulatory orbit until the end of the year under the terms of its divorce.

Although the two sides struck a free-trade deal last month, avoiding trade tariffs and quotas, the UK's departure from the EU single market and customs union has resulted in reams of red tape.

Some Scottish fishermen are reportedly choosing to keep their boats in port rather than risk their catch being caught up in the delays.

Instead of being shipped straight to market in northern France, and then to tables across Europe, highly-sought seafood shipments face going straight into landfills.

Some others sail an additional 48 hours to offload their catch in Denmark, according to Bloomberg news.

