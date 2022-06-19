UrduPoint.com

Scottish Teenage Talent Ramsay Signs For Liverpool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Scottish teenage talent Ramsay signs for Liverpool

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Calvin Ramsay said the examples of how young players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott have flourished at Liverpool persuaded him to join them from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.2 million ($5.1 million) on Sunday.

The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five year deal which also includes £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.

The Scottish under-21 international will join up with Jurgen Klopp's first team for pre-season training.

"There's obviously a pathway here," said Ramsay about the potential for young players to establish themselves in the first team.

"That's one of the reasons I chose it as well. It's not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

"So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there's no reason why I can't push to get in the first-team squad." Ramsay was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association after an impressive season.

He played 33 times for Aberdeen, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.

"I'm just buzzing and it's a dream come true really to be here," the defender said.

"It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it's a massive achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got." Klopp said he was delighted to have secured another young player with plenty of potential.

"Calvin is another exciting young player, so we're very pleased," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

"He has bags of potential. He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age.

"He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and -- always crucial -- is eager to learn. So there's lots to like." Ramsay is Liverpool's third arrival this summer following £64m Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and £5m Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho.

pi/lpSPORT LISBOA E BENFICA - FUTEBOL

Related Topics

Football World Young Darwin Liverpool Aberdeen Uruguay Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.