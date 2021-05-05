Scottish vote could put independence back on table

EDINBURGH, Scotland, 5 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) -:A second referendum for an independent Scotland could be in sight after the May 6 parliamentarian elections if pro-independence parties win the majority of seats.

The nation, which voted to remain as part of the UK in a historic 2014 referendum, also voted in 2016 to remain as part of the EU; however, they had to leave the bloc as a majority of votes across the kingdom indicated an exit.

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said her country would not be dragged out of the EU and she would initiate a second independence referendum, dubbed indyref2.

In her latest campaign, she said they would concentrate on recovery from the effects of pandemic and decide on what kind of future they want to have.

Catriona MacDonald, the SNP's candidate for the Edinburgh Southern constituency, thinks that if the majority of the new Scottish government is formed by pro-independence members of the country's parliament, the central government in London should respect their demand to hold a second referendum.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, MacDonald said: "Brexit was something Scottish people had rejected […]. We knew it would have a serious impact on Scotland's economy." "We have already seen that impact in many areas.

For example, the fishing industry has really struggled since Brexit, we have seen exports dropping as a result of the fact that there are now barriers in trading with the EU." MacDonald also said that losing the Erasmus program with the EU caused hardships in recruiting new staff in Scotland's "world-leading" universities.

She said Scotland saw the immediate negative effects of Brexit despite the country having voted against it.

Speaking on a possible second independence referendum, the SNP candidate said the decision on the future of Scotland should be "in our hands." "I believe that Scotland would be a successful, wealthy, international and independent nation in the future," she said, voicing support for independence, as an SNP candidate.

"We believe that the full powers of independence are crucial to a sustainable recovery from the pandemic and for us to take our place in the world as a kind of welcoming, international nation we would like to be."Catriona MacDonald said: "If Scotland returns as a majority of pro-independence MSPs [members of Scottish parliament] this week, then we would expect Boris Johnson and the UK government to respect that democratic choice and work with us to hold a referendum in the smoothest and easiest possible way."