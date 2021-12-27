UrduPoint.com

Scrapped Flights, Resurgent Covid Deliver Christmas Gut Punch

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver Christmas gut punch

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Sunday with thousands of flights cancelled, events scrapped and new Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 8,300 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that Omicron spikes have prompted staffing shortages.

Effects have rippled worldwide and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with more than 1,100 flights already facing cancellations Monday and almost 300 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.

In China's Xi'an city, 13 million residents were confined to their homes Sunday amid tightened restrictions, as the country recorded its biggest Covid-19 infection numbers in 21 months.

Desperate to keep a lid on outbreaks before February's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has implemented a vigilant "zero-Covid" strategy, involving tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But there have been sporadic flare-ups.

Governments worldwide are also scrambling to boost testing and vaccinations.

In the United States, top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned of a Covid "testing problem" and vowed to make more tests available next month, as the virus overwhelms the nation.

"There are still some issues now of people having trouble getting tested," Fauci told ABC news on Sunday.

"But we're addressing the testing problem," he added, saying it should be corrected "very soon."Still, cases have soared. New York's health department said Covid pediatric hospitalizations have risen four-fold over the past two weeks as Omicron took hold.

