Screaming Students Under 'fire' In US Police School Drills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Miami, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Shots ring out in a Miami school classroom. Inside, a dozen students, their clothing stained with what appears to be blood, desperately scream.

A security agent walks down the hall, more shots are heard -- and a young man is swiftly knocked down.

It's a terrifying scene -- but, thankfully, it is a simulation. The bullets are blanks, and the blood and wounds are fake, as are the screams and the guns carried by the dozens of police officers taking part.

The teenagers are volunteers helping police to fine tune their reaction to school shootings in the United States, once again under the spotlight after the disastrous law enforcement response to a deadly gun rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May.

There, law enforcement agents waited 73 minutes before finally engaging the shooter, who killed 21 people -- most of them young children.

The police response outraged Americans, especially after the release of surveillance footage showing officers waiting in the corridors of the elementary school as children and teachers lay dying behind the closed doors of the classrooms.

