UrduPoint.com

Screams In The Dark: Fisherman Recalls Shipwreck Horror

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Screams in the dark: fisherman recalls shipwreck horror

Steccato di Cutro, Italy, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :It was 4:30 on Sunday morning when Italian fisherman Vincenzo Luciano got a phone call from a friend -- something bad had happened in the water.

When the 50-year-old arrived at the beach near his home in the southern region of Calabria, the sky was still black, but he could hear the screams.

"When I turned on the light of the telephone they were dead on the ground, there were children, above all children," Luciano told AFP, saying he and his friend began pulling people from the water.

"Eventually when day broke, we kept seeing even more dead," he said, shaking his head in disbelief.

At least 67 people drowned in Sunday's shipwreck after a boat carrying about 180 people broke up just off the shore in violent weather.

The body of a five-year-old boy was the latest to be recovered on Wednesday.

Luciano described how emergency crews arrived soon after he and his friend, as desperate survivors struggling to find their relatives on the beach.

"There were screams, mothers who were snatching children out of our hands thinking they were their children, you know?" he said.

Luciano said he was no stranger to migrant landings on his patch of the Mediterranean coast, but there had never been a shipwreck with victims.

"This is the first time, I've never seen a dead person before. I've never had a dead person in my arms," he said.

"That morning I even had a three-year-old child, still with open eyes. I thought he was alive, that I had managed to save him but he was dead."

Related Topics

Dead Weather Water Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

8 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

2 hours ago
 FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.