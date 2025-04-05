Screening Of “Bol Utho” Short Film Held At PPC
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A special screening ceremony for the short film "Bol Utho", focused on Nikkah Nama (marriage contract) reforms, was organized at the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) in collaboration with Shirkat Gah.
According to a press release issued here, the film advocates necessary reforms in the marriage registration process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The event was attended by former Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz, Peshawar High Court Advocate Nasir Ghalezi, members of the legal fraternity, civil society representatives, students, and Dr. Riffat Aziz, a member of the "Bol Utho" campaign.
Zeenat Bibi, the journalist and filmmaker behind the short film, shared that the film focuses on key issues surrounding unregistered and unqualified Nikkah registrars, along with broader challenges tied to the marriage process in KP.
The film urges the provincial government to implement a standardized Nikkah Nama format across the province.
She further emphasized the film’s core message: women must be given the right to read and fill out the Nikkah Nama themselves prior to the marriage ceremony.
The entire production of the short film and campaign was supported by Shirkat Gah.
Speaking on the "Bol Utho" movement, Rakhshanda Naz pointed out that the province still lacks a uniform Nikkah Nama, and that women are often not allowed to read or fill in the marriage contract during the Nikkah process—something that needs urgent reform.
Advocate Nasir Ghilzai shared during his remarks that a petition has been submitted to the Peshawar High Court under the "Bol Utho" campaign.
The petition demand amendments to the Nikkah Nama to include mandatory Thalassemia and HIV testing, and measures to ensure the protection of women’s rights within the contract.
He noted that columns 13, 14, and 15 of the Nikkah Nama are of crucial importance, but unfortunately, many Nikkah registrars are not properly trained to fill them out, resulting in avoidable court cases.
He further emphasized the need for the training of Nikkah registrars and the enforcement of pre-marital health screenings.
He concluded by saying that a comprehensive, new Nikkah Nama format is in the pipeline and will soon be presented for implementation.
