SDAIA is digital enabler of Makkah route initiative in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) is continuing its endeavor as a digital enabler for the Makkah Route initiative, which is implemented in seven countries, including Malaysia, for the year 1444 AH.

The Makkah Route Initiative is implemented by the Ministry of Interior as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program and of the Saudi Vision 2030.

SDAIA, represented by the National Information Center, has activated the relevant technical systems, preparing the technical infrastructure in the pilgrim hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications.

SDAIA's work includes connecting, activating, and operating more than 10 workstations supported by cutting-edge technology linked to the National Information Center, which makes it possible for pilgrims to complete the needed procedures in record time, assisted by a technical team from SDAIA that comprises Saudi engineers working around the clock to provide full technical support to the workstations throughout the duration of the initiative.