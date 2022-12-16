(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi have honored eight Saudi female employees of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (IA) for achieving the first and second places in three local competitions organized by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at", represented by Thakaa Center in partnership with the Ministry of sports regarding the areas of data and AI in support of young national cadres in this modern technological field.

This step comes within the framework of SDAIA's endeavor to support Saudi women's empowerment within the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, in its belief that women have the bulk role in development and construction, and to enhance their active participation and presence in the development scene in the Kingdom.

Following are the Names of the winners, who have been honored: Eng. Atheer Al-Qarni, Eng. Reem Al-Ruwaili, Eng. Al-Jawhara Al-Mulhim, Eng. Fatima Al-Ghamdi, Eng. Renad Al-Musaed, Eng. Sheikha Al-Subaie, Eng. Asma Al-Khalidi, and Eng. Raneem Al-Najem.