UrduPoint.com

SDAIA's Eight Saudi Females Achieve Prizes In Fields Of Data, AI, Smart Applications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 09:50 AM

SDAIA's eight Saudi females achieve prizes in fields of Data, AI, Smart Applications

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi have honored eight Saudi female employees of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (IA) for achieving the first and second places in three local competitions organized by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at", represented by Thakaa Center in partnership with the Ministry of sports regarding the areas of data and AI in support of young national cadres in this modern technological field.

This step comes within the framework of SDAIA's endeavor to support Saudi women's empowerment within the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, in its belief that women have the bulk role in development and construction, and to enhance their active participation and presence in the development scene in the Kingdom.

Following are the Names of the winners, who have been honored: Eng. Atheer Al-Qarni, Eng. Reem Al-Ruwaili, Eng. Al-Jawhara Al-Mulhim, Eng. Fatima Al-Ghamdi, Eng. Renad Al-Musaed, Eng. Sheikha Al-Subaie, Eng. Asma Al-Khalidi, and Eng. Raneem Al-Najem.

Related Topics

Sports Saudi Young Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

48 minutes ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

10 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

10 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

10 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.